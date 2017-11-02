× Suspect sought for Carrollton Avenue bank robbery

NEW ORLEANS — Police need your help in identifying a man who robbed Fidelity Bank on South Carrollton Avenue Thursday morning.

According to the FBI New Orleans Division, the suspect walked into Fidelity Bank about 10:05 a.m., approached the teller counter and passed a demand note.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the robber fled the bank on foot headed northbound on S. Carrollton Ave.

The subject is described as a Black male, approximately 6’ 00”, wearing a blue suit jacket, black shirt and tie, a black cap with a gator symbol (Kangol style), and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

The Metropolitan Orleans Bank Security Association (MOBSA), a non-governmental organization, is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of this individual. The FBI has no involvement in the administration of this reward or any of its governing terms or conditions.