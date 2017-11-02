OMG! A payphone in New Orleans that actually still works!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- When was the last time you used a payphone? When was the last time you actually found a working payphone?

There's a working payphone on Magazine Street & Jackson Avenue in the Garden District. The payphone is located near the Shell gas station across the street from PJ's Coffee.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez was driving by one day and saw someone using the payphone. That's how he knew it works. He got out of his car and went up to the phone. This phone has a dial tone and you can actually make a phone call. However, you will need 50 cents. Phone calls within the United States require two quarters.

Neighbors in the area like Jeffrey Carreras can't believe it.

"This is nuts. It really does work. I didn't believe it!"

This payphone would've been a common sight in 1984, but in 2017 this is just bizarre!