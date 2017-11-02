NOPD releases new images of car that struck, killed French Quarter tourist, dragged him to West Bank

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD has transferred the investigation of the New Year’s Day 2016 hit-and-run death of tourist Joshua Woodruff from the traffic fatality division to the homicide division for a “fresh look” at the case information.

Superintendent Michael Harrison gave an update on the case Thursday afternoon and said homicide detectives need the public’s help in reviewing dozens of new images of the vehicle that’s suspected of hitting 28-year-old Woodruff while he crossed the street in the French Quarter just after 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The new images come from security cameras in the French Quarter, specifically from Ursulines, Chartres and Dauphine streets.

He was struck by a dark, four-door sedan at the corner of Decatur and Dumaine streets. The driver then dragged Woodruff for nearly six miles. His body was found on U.S. 90 near the General De Gaulle exit, across the Crescent City Connection.

Woodruff was a Harvard graduate who was visiting New Orleans to celebrate New Year’s with his friends.

There have been no arrests or suspects identified.

“On this case and every case, we continue as long as it takes,” Harrison said.

There is a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Woodruff’s family bought a billboard in October pleading with the public for information on Woodruff’s death. The billboard was erected at S. Robertson and Clio streets across from the Smoothie King Center.

“The vehicle is very distinctive,” NOPD homicide detective Robert Barrere said. “There’s a very distinctive silver window trim, a distinctive tail light … The most important piece of information is this vehicle.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Barrere in the Homicide Section at (504) 913-3073 or email at rbarrere@nola.gov.

You can also contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.