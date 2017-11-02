NOPD looking for two who dumped tires from truck

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two people caught on surveillance video dumping tires near the site of the former B.W. Cooper housing projects.

Two people can be seen stopping a moving truck near the intersection of Clio and South Roman Streets just after 8 p.m. on October 26, according to the NOPD.

The truck quickly drives away, leaving behind several tires in the middle of the road.

Anyone that may recognize the individuals in the video is asked to contact any Sixth District detective or Officer Ranada Blackman (504) 658-6060.