Navy vet turns down People's Health award because of #takeaknee protests

NEW ORLEANS – A retired US Navy veteran has turned down an award that was to be presented at the next New Orleans Saints game.

Cdr. John Wells was selected to receive a a Peoples Health Champion Award on November 5 before the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The award is handed out to people over 65 years of age who have achieved significant accomplishments after reaching “senior citizen” status.

As the director of the national organization Military Veterans Advocacy, Wells qualified for the award, but he decided he couldn’t accept it due to the recent “take a knee” protests that have swept across the NFL.

“Although I am touched and honored to be selected for such an award, the ongoing controversy with NFL players’ disrespect for the national flag forces me to decline to participate in the presentation,” Wells wrote to executives at Peoples Health and the New Orleans Saints organization, according to a press release. “I am unable, in good conscience, to enter an NFL stadium while this discourtesy prevails. Since this award is tainted with the dishonorable actions of the NFL and its players, I cannot accept it. To do so would be hypocritical.”

Wells said he “hoped and prayed” that the NFL would “outlaw” the protests, and was disappointed when officials failed to do so.

“Their failure to act is a slap in the face to all of those who have served in uniform,” he said. “Men and women have fought and died for the flag that the players are disrespecting.”