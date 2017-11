× Man’s death in New Orleans East being investigated as homicide

New Orleans –¬†Police are investigating a man’s death in New Orleans East as a homicide.

Officers responded to the 5400 block of Lakeshore Drive Thursday afternoon on reports of an unclassified death. They found a man who’d been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.