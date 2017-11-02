× Fats Domino fan designs classically cool Fats costume

NEW ORLEANS– There was one costume that got a lot of attention last night at the Fats Domino second line and tribute.

Becky Wasden is a Fats Domino fan. Wasden is also known around New Orleans as being one of the co-founders of the business “Two Girls One Shuck.”

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez ran into Becky and he asked her about her Fats Domino costume.

She said that she made the costume last year to honor Fats Domino on his 88th birthday.

“There are 88 keys on the piano, and Fats was turning 88. I really wanted to honor him in a special way before he passed away,” Wasden said.

She decided to re-wear the costume to the Fats Domino second line. Many people stopped Wasden and asked her to take photos with them.

Wasden made the costume herself buying a suit from the “Big & Tall store” and putting a hoop around the waist. The head is made out of paper mache.