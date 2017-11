Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANSĀ --News With a Twist had the distinct honor of kicking off "Dr. John Month" at a private gathering of friends at the Napoleon House in the French Quarter.

Dr. John's 77th birthday is on November 21st, and Gov. John Bel Edwards and the New Orleans City Council sent proclamations celebrating the genius of the "Nite Tripper."

The day culminated with Dr. John playing piano for everyone.