6 arrested, 3 sought for Metairie ATM smash and grab burglaries

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested six Houston men and are looking for three more for a pair of ATM robberies.

The men teamed up to coordinate and execute two robberies that involved smashing stolen vehicles through convenience stores and making off with ATM machines.

D’andre Johnson, Ashton Brown, Christopher Jackson, Treyvon McDonald, Ashton Brown, and Dontell Brown have all been arrested and face charges of burglary, aggravated criminal damage, and auto theft.

James Jones, Derren Barcus, and Devonta Cleveland are all wanted for the same charges in connection to the two robberies.

All nine men are from Houston.

The first robbery occurred August 13 at 3:24 a.m., when a white Ford F-250 pickup truck was driven through the front window of a Brother’s Food Mart on the I-10 Service Road, according to the JPSO.

The robbers were recorded on surveillance video grabbing the ATM and throwing it into the back of the truck, and a witness observed them transferring the machine into the back of a white van nearby minutes later.

That ATM machine was found busted open in a playground on South Derbigny Street in New Orleans the next day, and the abandoned van was found nearby.

Seven men robbed a Brother’s Food Mart on Airline Highway at 5 a.m. on August 19, according to the JPSO, ramming a white Ford F-250 pickup Truck through the front window of the store to steal the ATM.

On that occasion, a store employee can be seen on surveillance video walking out of the area the truck smashed into just seconds before impact.

That truck was found abandoned in the 700 block of Manson Avenue, and another truck had been stolen in the 3900 block of Henican Place on the same night, according to the JPSO.

Detectives investigating the second burglary cornered a black Dodge Challenger on a dead end street in the 500 block of Pasadena Avenue and arrested Johnson and McDonald, who were the driver and passenger, respectively.

From there, the detectives, working in conjunction with the Houston Police Department, were able to track down and arrest four more men and identify the remaining suspects.