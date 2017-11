Win WrestleMania Tickets before you can buy them! Tickets go on sale Friday November 17 at 10 AM.

WGNO is giving away tickets to WrestleMania 34, Sunday, April 8, 2018 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome!

Enter to Win below between Monday, November 6 and Thursday, November 16! One Lucky Winner will receive 4 reserved seat tickets to the show!

Click here to visit the WrestleMania website for more information and to purchase tickets once they go on sale.