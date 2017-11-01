× Top box office movies this week!

NEW ORLEANS — From horror to laughing, the box office has something to offer this week!

So far, Jigsaw stands at the top of the box office. Jigsaw which is the 8th franchise to the Saw movies had a budget of $10 million to make and so far has grossed over $29 million worldwide. According to Rotton Tomatoes, the horror film scored 39% on the Tomatometer and a 95% of moviegoers who liked the film. Critics say “Jigsaw definitely won’t win many converts to the Saw franchise, but for longtime fans, it should prove a respectably revolting — if rarely scary — diversion.”

#2 this week is Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween. With a $25 million budget, the film grossed over $36 million worldwide according to Box Office Mojo. As for the Tomatometer, 7%. and 44% of moviegoers who like the film.

#3 at the box office this week is the New Orleans shot Geostorm. The sci-fi flick was struggling on opening weekend but caught up when the foreign box office numbers came in. It cost a whopping $120 million to make Geostorm and now grossed over $137 million. The film didn’t do well in the States only grossing $24 million total and $113 million total from other countries. As for the Tomatometer, only 14%. 44% of moviegoers liked the film. Critics say “Lacking impressive visuals, well-written characters, or involving drama, Geostorm aims for epic disaster-movie spectacle but ends up simply being a disaster of a movie.”