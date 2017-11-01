The bride wore white- and black– with her blood red hair

NEW ORLEANS — The Devil was among the guests when Kristen Monnik and Alexander Addams got married in an evening ceremony at the Eiffel Society on St. Charles Avenue.

As is customary, Addams appeared first, accompanied by the shrieking sounds of Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries.” He wore a magenta velvet jacket and smoky black eye shadow, blowing kisses to the guests as he took his place at the front of the room.

Then his bride, Monnik, seemed to float down the aisle toward him, wearing a glowing white gown with black beaded trim against her pale skin, with a large black feather in her blood red hair. She’s an accomplished violinist, and her stage name is Scarlett Ravel.

The first words spoken to the couple by the man who would marry them were an order: “Breathe guys,” which they did, and laughed. It shattered the ice.

Ben Wisdom officiated the wedding, wearing a simple grey sport coat and a sequined tie. “These two are from completely different sides of the planet,” he said, and began to tell the guests how the romance had bloomed.

Addams and Monnik worked at a French Quarter wedding chapel when they met five years ago, planning weddings for others while giving each other “little side glances,” said Wisdom, “on the sly.” Then one night after work, at the “Three-Legged Dog Saloon,” they realized they should start planning their own wedding.

“I don’t believe in love at first sight,” said Addams, “but I do believe in love at first kiss.”

Addams and Monnik wrote their own vows– she had dared him to top hers, which was 800 words long. His was 1200.

“You were a strange, strange girl,” began Addams. “You know me better than anyone else in the world and yet you still managed to love me.”

“My skin shivers when I see you smile,” he continued, “you still give me butterflies, honestly, every day. ”

He wrapped up with “I, Alexander, assembled among all of our friends and some strange people I don’t know, want to take you as my wife.” Then it was Monnik’s turn.

“I choose you to be my partner,” she said, “I shall be a shield for your back.”

She also promised Addams that she would “spend every December watching nothing but Harry Potter movies with you.”

Wisdom said that the couple he married is, “by their own admission.. cute, adorable, and annoying, all at the same time.”

“I love you for never being afraid to be silly with me,” said the groom.

“I vow to keep life exciting,” said his new bride.