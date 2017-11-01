‘Swamp chic’ is the latest fashion trend, and the Cajun Hatter will make you a one of a kind hat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's the story of The Cajun Hatter, a boy from the heart of Cajun country who traveled far and wide to set up shop on Magazine Street.

No, this is not a tale from one of the many pages of New Orleans' eclectic history books. It's the story of a modern day man, from the small Louisiana town of New Iberia, making an impact in the hat world for the first time in 100 years.

"I opened my business back in my hometown on July 1, 2016, and have since been designing custom hats, using the same humble methods from the 1800’s, handmade on the bayou," said Colby Hebert, A.K.A the Cajun Hatter.

"All of my designs are directly inspired by the deep roots of Cajun culture and the city of New Orleans. My custom hats are also co-designed by each client to express his or her own individuality. I have them come in and meet with me and together we design their hat."

Hebert describes his brand as swamp chic.

"Lafayette and New Iberia are known for their culture, much like New Orleans, but it's really the heart of Cajun country. The music, the food, the style, it's all so distinctive to the area, and the hats I'm creating represent that history," Hebert said.

His hat starts at $250, and each one is carefully crafted, taking from three to six days to complete.

Hebert's storefront is now located at 4516 Magazine Street.