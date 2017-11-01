× Reward in shooting death of beloved Algiers woman up to $5,000

NEW ORLEANS — The reward for information on the shooting death of 55-year-old Carol Lombard Ross in Algiers has been increased to $5,000.

Lombard-Ross was shot multiple times about 7:20 p.m. Monday while standing outside in her neighborhood. The shooting happened in the 300 block of LeBoeuf Street.

According to Nola.com, Lombard-Ross is a member of the well-known Lombard family, several of whom serve in public offices.

Witnesses said Lombard-Ross was known for picking up trash in the neighborhood and checking on children who lived nearby.

Callers must contact Crimestoppers directly at either (504) 822-1111, online or with the CrimestoppersGNO Tip App. Callers remain anonymous and do not have to testify to be eligible for the cash reward. The up to $5,000 reward is paid if the tip assists with the arrest and indictment of the suspect or suspects.