NOPD working theft case involving someone’s medical chart

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department says it's trying to solve a theft case involving a medical chart. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on October 24 at about 3:45 in the afternoon in the 1900 block of Gentilly Boulevard.

Surveillance footage shows an older model Ford Taurus arrive and park at a commercial building that has a few medical-related businesses. Police did not identifying which business was targeted.

In all, the NOPD released six clips of video. After the suspect's car is seen parking, a woman goes inside one of the offices. Additional footage shows her enter a restroom and return to view while drying her hands with a towel. Subsequent clips show the woman return to the restroom then exit only to take -- what police are calling -- a medical chart from an organizer on a wall. The woman returns to the restroom a third time then leaves. She is seen holding something in her hand. It's hard to tell if the woman is holding a document or just another towel to dry her hands.

The NOPD says the woman left the medical chart in the bathroom. But there's no word on whether anyone's personal information was removed or, if it had, whether the information was used to commit another crime.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 338 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.