NOPD investigating double shooting in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in Mid-City.

Police say one man was shot in the stomach, the other was shot in the leg just before 12:40 a.m. on Dhemecourt St. And S. Jeff Davis.

Both victims were taken to the hospital by EMS.

No word on their conditions, the suspect, or a motive at this time.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.