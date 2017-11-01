Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JenCare Senior Medical Center is a family-owned primary and specialty care practice committed to delivering superior healthcare to Medicare-eligible seniors.

JenCare offers a variety of medical specialties and works with trusted, preferred specialists for our patients' care. These preferred specialists, both on-site and in the community, work side-by-side with our primary care physicians to care for each patient individually. For patients requiring off-site care from a trusted specialist, JenCare staff will coordinate the entire referral process.

Five area JenCare locations are now open:

Mid-City - 4710 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119

Westbank - 501 Lapalco Blvd, Gretna, LA 70056

Kenner - 1918 Williams Blvd, Kenner, LA 70062

Metairie - 3625 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006

Metairie II - 3530 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006

Visit JoinJenCare.com or call 504-312-4442 for more information.

