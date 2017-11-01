‘Man, you talk about a legend’: Second line for Fats Domino draws hundreds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A long line of prominent New Orleans musicians, Mardi Gras Indians, kids, grown-ups, tambourines, and, of course, dancing.

It was a truly New Orleans sendoff for Fats Domino, as hundreds gathered at Vaughan's Lounge in the Bywater Wednesday afternoon to second line to Domino's home on Caffin Street in the Ninth Ward.

The party started at 5, and it was still kicking well past sunset.

Domino, 89, died Oct. 24 in Harvey, surrounded by his loved ones. He had been battling health issues for years.

Best known for his hits like "Blueberry Hill," “Ain’t That A Shame,” “Blue Monday,” and “I’m Walkin," he was one of the most prominent musicians to ever hail from the Crescent City.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.