× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Collagen Supplements

Collagen is hot these days, showing up in Instagram feeds & health food stores, with promises to help us look better and feel better. But not all collagen products are created equally, so we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on top picks and worst bets for collagen to add to your diet!

COLLAGEN: WHAT IT IS

Key component of our skin, cartilage, ligaments and tendons, bones and teeth. In the foods we eat, it’s in the skin, tendons, connective tissue of meat, fish and poultry – parts often discarded in the US.

Collagen powder – referred to as hydrolyzed collagen, collagen hydrolysate or collagen peptides –dissolves easily, typically unflavored, easy to mix into coffee, smoothies + food and drink recipes.

BENEFITS OF COLLAGEN | aim to incorporate 5 to 10 grams of collagen daily

Joint health. Boost the health of ligaments and tendons

Boost the health of ligaments and tendons Healthy hair, skin, and nails. Helps reduce collagen breakdown => better skin elasticity and hydration.

Helps reduce collagen breakdown => better skin elasticity and hydration. GI health. Can help protect lining of the GI tract, improving nutrient absorption and digestion.

Can help protect lining of the GI tract, improving nutrient absorption and digestion. More fullness, improved weight management.

LOVE IT: Pure collagen | Unflavored | Versatile

Vital Proteins | Bovine or Marine Collagen Peptides

Per 2 scoops: 70 calories, 20 grams collagen, 0 carbs, 0 sugar

$23.99 for (14) 20-gram servings | $23.99 for 28 ten-gram servings

Great Lakes Collagen Hydrolysate | Bovine Collagen

Per 2 tablespoons: 43 calories, 12 grams collagen, 0 carbs, 0 sugar

$21.99 for (38) 12-gram servings | $21.99 for 45 ten-gram servings

365 Whole Foods Verisol® Bioactive Collagen Peptides | Bovine Collagen

Per 1 scoop: 10 calories, 2.5 grams collagen peptides, 0 carbs, 0 sugar

$15.99 for (45) 2.5 gram servings | $15.99 for 11 ten-gram servings

LonoLife Collagen Peptides | Grass Fed Beef

Per 2 scoops: 70 calories, 20 grams collagen, 0 carbs, 0 sugar

$18.95 for (11) 20-gram servings | $18.95 for (22) ten-gram servings

Also by LonoLife: Protein Coffee in Tub, K Cups + Stick Packs

Per 1 serving: 45 calories, 10 grams collagen, 2 grams carbs, 0 sugar

$18.95 for (15) ten-gram servings

LIKE IT: Low Potency and/or Added sugars

NEOCELL Collagen + C Liquid

Per 1 tablespoon: 25 calories, 4 grams collagen, 3 grams carbs, 2 grams sugar

$29.99 for (32) 4-gram servings | $29.99 for (13) ten-gram servings

Collagen Capsules | e.g. Alpha Vitamins

Per 3-capsule serving: 1 gram collagen

$10.99 for 120 capsules | $10.99 for (12) ten-gram servings

HATE IT: Very Low Potency and/or More Added Sugar than Collagen

Collagen Drink Packs | e.g. Natural Systems

Per packet: 7 calories, 1.5 gram collagen, <1 gram carb, <1 gram sugar

$15.99 for 15 packets | $15.99 for (2.2) ten-gram servings

NEOCELL Beauty Bursts Collagen Soft Chews

Per 2 soft chews: 40 calories, 2 grams collagen, 6 grams carbs, 4 grams sugar

$19.99 for (30) two-gram servings | $19.99 for (6) ten-gram servings

##

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD