You can now go VEGAN in the shower. Here’s how to clean up on World Vegan Day.

SLIDELL, La - November is more than the month for Thanksgiving.

November, well November 1 is World Vegan Day.

If you're a vegan, vegan day is every day.

And that means you don't eat or wear or use anything from any kind of animal.

No meat. No leather shoes. No eggs. None of that.

Kelsey Foreman is making her mark. And she's making it by making soap. Kelsey is actually manufacturing soap.

Her recipe is even vegan. And it proves there's no business like soap business.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood wonders if she's making soap or is it soup?

Kelsey Foreman says, "you can taste it if you want, it won't taste very good, because it really is soap."

With labels that read, Coffee Coconut, Oatmeal Carrot and Beets Lemon, it seems you could take a bite from any one of these bars of soap.

All this comes from the creative mind of somebody who dreamed of one day being on Broadway.

But six years ago, Kelsey got sick. Part of her road to recovery included a search for a healthier, all natural, no-chemical soap.

When she couldn't find one, she decided to make it herself.

Now you can buy what Kelsey really believes will keep you clean in the right way.

Her company is called Cake Face Soaping. You can buy her soaps, lotions and other products on line.

You can also get them at Whole Foods. And they're on the way to Rouses.