Get the Skinny: Beauty Elixirs | Gorgeous Skin from the Inside, Out

What we put into our bodies has a huge effect on the health and appearance of our skin. And there’s a ton of hype about “beauty” foods and nutrients with promises of glowing, gorgeous skin, so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on 3 easy ways to add beauty foods into our diets.

Skincare basics:

Do’s | Wear sunscreen. Don’t smoke. Get regular exercise and quality sleep.

Don'ts | Sugar, white refined starches, deep-fried foods. Keep alcohol in check.

Top foods for healthy skin

Boost health of skin, hair, nails + support joint health

Green Tea. Four cups daily can improve skin elasticity, texture, hydration + blood flow & oxygen

Kale, spinach, carrots, and red peppers | rich in vitamin C, which helps to counter the effects of sun exposure, and vitamin A, essential for the maintenance and repair of collagen

Greek yogurt. Probiotics help promote skin healing + help alleviate skin inflammation

Probiotics in help promote skin healing + help alleviate skin inflammation Omega 3’s. Fight inflammation and hydrate skin

##

3 BEAUTY ELIXIRS FOR HEALTHY SKIN FROM THE INSIDE, OUT

Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Greens: 12 grams collagen, 5 raw greens, probiotics + hyaluronic acid.

DIY Collagen Beauty Greens Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 scoop Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Greens in Coconut Vanilla

½ cup plain reduced-fat Greek yogurt

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

Optional: Chia seeds, flax seeds

Instructions:

Add ice and blend all ingredients together until smooth. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 180 calories, 12 grams carbss, 7 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 23 grams protein.

##

Simply Delish sugar-free Jell-O style dessert Is GF + Vegan with no artificial sweeteners or colors

Beauty Jell-O Shots

Ingredients:

1 box of Simply Delish Sugar-Free Gelatin (flavors include raspberry, strawberry, peach, orange)

2 scoops (20 grams) collagen powder

Instructions:

Add packet of Simply Delish Sugar-Free Gelatin + 2 scoops collagen powder to 1/3 cup boiling water. Stir until dissolved. Add 1 ¼ cups boiling water and stir. Pour into “shot” cups. Allow to cool at room temperature then refrigerate for at least 60 minutes.

##

Matcha Green Tea Collagen Protein Pops

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients:



1 carton Fage 2% Greek yogurt

1 scoop (10 grams) collagen powder

2 teaspoons Matcha Green Tea Powder

Swerve to taste

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients and freeze into Popsicle molds.

##

Molly Kimball is a registered dietitian in New Orleans. She can be reached at eatingright@nola.com. Comment and read more atNOLA.com/eat-drink. Follow her on Facebook: facebook.com/mollykimballrd and Twitter: twitter.com/mollykimballrd.