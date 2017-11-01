Get the Skinny: Beauty Elixirs | Gorgeous Skin from the Inside, Out

Posted 6:25 AM, November 1, 2017, by
Get the Skinny

What we put into our bodies has a huge effect on the health and appearance of our skin. And there’s a ton of hype about “beauty” foods and nutrients with promises of glowing, gorgeous skin, so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on 3 easy ways to add beauty foods into our diets.

Skincare basics:

  • Do’s | Wear sunscreen. Don’t smoke. Get regular exercise and quality sleep.
  • Don’ts | Sugar, white refined starches, deep-fried foods. Keep alcohol in check.

Top foods for healthy skin

  • Boost health of skin, hair, nails + support joint health
  • Green Tea. Four cups daily can improve skin elasticity, texture, hydration + blood flow & oxygen
  • Kale, spinach, carrots, and red peppers | rich in vitamin C, which helps to counter the effects of sun exposure, and vitamin A, essential for the maintenance and repair of collagen
  • Greek yogurt. Probiotics in help promote skin healing + help alleviate skin inflammation
  • Omega 3’s. Fight inflammation and hydrate skin

##

3 BEAUTY ELIXIRS FOR HEALTHY SKIN FROM THE INSIDE, OUT

Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Greens: 12 grams collagen, 5 raw greens, probiotics + hyaluronic acid.

DIY Collagen Beauty Greens Smoothie

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Add ice and blend all ingredients together until smooth. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 180 calories, 12 grams carbss, 7 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 23 grams protein.

 

##

Simply Delish sugar-free Jell-O style dessert Is GF + Vegan with no artificial sweeteners or colors

Beauty Jell-O Shots

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Add packet of Simply Delish Sugar-Free Gelatin + 2 scoops collagen powder to 1/3 cup boiling water.  Stir until dissolved.  Add 1 ¼ cups boiling water and stir.  Pour into “shot” cups.  Allow to cool at room temperature then refrigerate for at least 60 minutes.

 

##

Matcha Green Tea Collagen Protein Pops

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 carton Fage 2% Greek yogurt
  • 1 scoop (10 grams) collagen powder
  • 2 teaspoons Matcha Green Tea Powder
  • Swerve to taste

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients and freeze into Popsicle molds.

 

##

Molly Kimball is a registered dietitian in New Orleans. She can be reached at eatingright@nola.com. Comment and read more atNOLA.com/eat-drink. Follow her on Facebook: facebook.com/mollykimballrd and Twitter: twitter.com/mollykimballrd.

Related stories