Get the Skinny: Beauty Elixirs | Gorgeous Skin from the Inside, Out
What we put into our bodies has a huge effect on the health and appearance of our skin. And there’s a ton of hype about “beauty” foods and nutrients with promises of glowing, gorgeous skin, so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on 3 easy ways to add beauty foods into our diets.
Skincare basics:
- Do’s | Wear sunscreen. Don’t smoke. Get regular exercise and quality sleep.
- Don’ts | Sugar, white refined starches, deep-fried foods. Keep alcohol in check.
Top foods for healthy skin
- Boost health of skin, hair, nails + support joint health
- Green Tea. Four cups daily can improve skin elasticity, texture, hydration + blood flow & oxygen
- Kale, spinach, carrots, and red peppers | rich in vitamin C, which helps to counter the effects of sun exposure, and vitamin A, essential for the maintenance and repair of collagen
- Greek yogurt. Probiotics in help promote skin healing + help alleviate skin inflammation
- Omega 3’s. Fight inflammation and hydrate skin
##
3 BEAUTY ELIXIRS FOR HEALTHY SKIN FROM THE INSIDE, OUT
Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Greens: 12 grams collagen, 5 raw greens, probiotics + hyaluronic acid.
DIY Collagen Beauty Greens Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 1 scoop Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Greens in Coconut Vanilla
- ½ cup plain reduced-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- Optional: Chia seeds, flax seeds
Instructions:
Add ice and blend all ingredients together until smooth. Serve immediately.
Per serving: 180 calories, 12 grams carbss, 7 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 23 grams protein.
##
Simply Delish sugar-free Jell-O style dessert Is GF + Vegan with no artificial sweeteners or colors
Beauty Jell-O Shots
Ingredients:
- 1 box of Simply Delish Sugar-Free Gelatin (flavors include raspberry, strawberry, peach, orange)
- 2 scoops (20 grams) collagen powder
Instructions:
Add packet of Simply Delish Sugar-Free Gelatin + 2 scoops collagen powder to 1/3 cup boiling water. Stir until dissolved. Add 1 ¼ cups boiling water and stir. Pour into “shot” cups. Allow to cool at room temperature then refrigerate for at least 60 minutes.
##
Matcha Green Tea Collagen Protein Pops
Makes 2 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 carton Fage 2% Greek yogurt
- 1 scoop (10 grams) collagen powder
- 2 teaspoons Matcha Green Tea Powder
- Swerve to taste
Instructions:
Mix all ingredients and freeze into Popsicle molds.
##
Molly Kimball is a registered dietitian in New Orleans. She can be reached at eatingright@nola.com. Comment and read more atNOLA.com/eat-drink. Follow her on Facebook: facebook.com/mollykimballrd and Twitter: twitter.com/mollykimballrd.