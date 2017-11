Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE - A fire broke out at the ExxonMobil refinery in Baton Rouge overnight.

Flames were reported around 2:30 a.m.

A tweet by the refinery sent out just after 5 a.m. reported that the fire had been contained.

No injuries have been reported, and the ExxonMobil said no “offsite impact” is expected.

