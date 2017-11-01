× 31-year-old man shot dead in New Orleans East overnight

NEW ORLEANS – A 31-year-old man was gunned down in New Orleans East last night.

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. in the 6800 block of Cindy Place, according to the NOPD.

When officers arrived on the scene after reports of gunfire, they found Eddie Celestine suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside the home.

Celestine was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are still gathering evidence and have yet to name a person of interest or a motive, according to the NOPD.

Homicide Detective Tanisha Sykes is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.