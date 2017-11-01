3 women wanted for St. Roch iron pole, baseball attack

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD are looking for three women for an attack involving an iron pole and a baseball bat yesterday afternoon.

Twenty-five-year-old Shieasha Smith, 24-year-old Triaeasha Smith, and 23-year-old Aziza Washington attacked the victim in the 2200 block of Spain Street around 3:20 p.m. on October 31, according to the NOPD.

When the trio pulled up to the location in a car driven by Shieasha Smith, Triaeasha Smith and Aziza Washington got out brandishing an iron pole and a baseball bat.

The two women attacked the victim, who was struck across the chest and the right wrist.

The attackers then got back into the car and drove away, according to the NOPD.

Tiraeasha Smith and Aziza Washington are wanted for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and simple criminal damage to property.

Shieasha Smith is wanted for principal to aggravated battery, principal to aggravated assault, and principle to simple criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information on the wanted suspects should call Fifth District detective Chad Cockerham or any Fifth District detective at (504) 658-6050.