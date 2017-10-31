Would you eat it? Bacon Candy Corn Toffee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what frightful treat Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Happy Halloween! Test Kitchen Taylor is making scary snacks to go along with her favorite holiday, Halloween! She was Taylo the Clown today and made Bacon Candy Corn Toffee, an easy recipe that includes LBJ's favorite candy - candy corn.

Candy Corn Bacon Toffee

Saltines

1/4 cup Butter

1/4 cup Brown Sugar

Bacon, fully cooked and crumbled

Candy Corn

Line a cookie sheet with aluminum foil.

Place saltine crackers side by side to cover the cookie sheet.

Place the butter into a glass measuring cup that is safe for the microwave and microwave it until it is completely melted. Add in brown sugar.

Pour mixture over the saltine crackers.

Place in a 400 degree oven for 5 minutes.

Sprinkle bacon and candy corn over toffee.

Put back in the oven for 5 minutes or until candy corn is melty.

Put in the freezer or refrigerator to harden up and then break it into pieces and enjoy!

