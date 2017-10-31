WGNO anchor Anne Cutler’s favorite Halloween costumes
NEW ORLEANS — When you live in New Orleans, there’s always an excuse to dress up.
Over the years, Good Morning New Orleans anchor Anne Cutler has embraced idea that to the fullest!
From Mardi Gras to Halloween, you can now see Anne’s custom creations on her Instagram account @lovecostumes.
You’ll have to wait until Halloween night to see this year’s theme, but here’s a look at some of her favorites from years past.
As always, we want to see your costumes as well! You can email them to pics@wgno.com.
Mardi Gras martians! 💚👾💚 This has to be one of my favorite family costumes of all time. I had the idea of being space aliens, but wanted to step it up, so I decided we would be "dapper" martians! Nearly everything was purchased from @Amazon, with the exception of Joe's jacket and top hat. I added all the embellishments with a hot glue gun and made the headband with craft supplies I had around the house.
Welcome to my new Instagram account, lovecostumes! It's only appropriate that I'm dressed up and drinking, because those are pretty much my two favorite things to do. This picture was taken at last year's "Stormin' of the Sazerac" at the iconic Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans. The annual luncheon celebrates the women of 1949 who stormed the hotel's Sazerac bar and demanded they be served with the men. Until that day, women could only drink there during Mardi Gras. Here's to the power of well-dressed women!
Watch out for the birds!! 🐦🐦🐦 My parents had s hilarious take on our bird themed Halloween a couple years ago. While we dressed as actual birds, they dressed as characters from Afred Hitchcock's iconic horror flick! They bought the fake crows on @amazon and scrounged up the rest of their costumes with items they already had in their closets. A little fake blood completed the look!