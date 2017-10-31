WGNO anchor Anne Cutler’s favorite Halloween costumes

Posted 8:59 AM, October 31, 2017

NEW ORLEANS — When you live in New Orleans, there’s always an excuse to dress up.

Over the years, Good Morning New Orleans anchor Anne Cutler has embraced idea that to the fullest!

From Mardi Gras to Halloween, you can now see Anne’s custom creations on her Instagram account @lovecostumes.

You’ll have to wait until Halloween night to see this year’s theme, but here’s a look at some of her favorites from years past.

As always, we want to see your costumes as well!  You can email them to pics@wgno.com.

