Two arrested for Marrero double homicide

MARRERO, La. — A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old are behind bars on murder charges, accused of shooting two people last week in a drug-related robbery.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sean Labaud, 17, of Marrero, has been booked on two counts of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Terrke Johnson, 18, also of Marrero, has been booked on two counts of second-degree murder.

They’re accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Brandon Davis and 27-year-old Derielle Bernard on Oct. 23.

Both suspects reportedly confessed to their roles in the murders.

Labaud admitted to shooting both victims during a drug-related robbery, while Johnson confessed to being the look-out.