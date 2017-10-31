The scar man behind the mask from the ‘Happy Death Day’ thriller

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Happy Death Day scored big at the box office. With only a $5 million budget, the thriller flick has already grossed over $68 million at the box office.

One actor in particular in the movie lives in the New Orleans area. Rob Mello plays the role of Joe Tombs.

Throughout the film, a serial killer wearing a baby mask goes after a college girl. Every time she get's killed, she wakes up to the same day starting over again trying to escape the killer. It's very similar to the movie Groundhog Day.

Happy Death Day was shot in New Orleans mostly on the Loyola College Campus.