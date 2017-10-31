The New Orleans Pelicans share their best Halloween costumes of all time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anthony Davis took his teammates to a haunted house last weekend to get his teammates in the Halloween spirit, but they didn't take their favorite Halloween costumes with them to the grave.

WGNO's Meghan Kluth stopped by practice on Tuesday to find out what the guys best costumes were over the years.

"I remember dressing up as superman as a little kid, that's probably the best costume I've had in a while," said Pelicans shooting gaurd, Ian Clark. "If I was going to dress up tonight though I'd be a character from Game of Thrones."

The Pelicans have Halloween night off, and will play the Timberwolves on Wednesday, November 1st at home in the Smoothie King Center.