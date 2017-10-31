× Suspects sought for French Quarter stabbing, armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS — Two men known to frequent homeless shelters and the downtown area are wanted for a stabbing and robbery that happened in the French Quarter.

According to NOPD, the robbery and stabbing happened about 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, in the 400 block of Iberville Street.

ideo surveillance showed the victim walking down N. Peters Street when he was approached by the suspect who attempted to steal his wallet. The subject produced a knife and injured the victim, stabbing him several times in the face, neck, chest and torso. State troopers later discovered a knife in the 200 block of Clinton Street.

Police identified Steven Brown, 49, as the man who robbed and stabbed the victim, and 34-year-old Walter Levy as Brown’s accomplice.

Brown is believed to frequent homeless shelters in the New Orleans area and has previously lived in McComb, Mississippi. Levy is believed to frequent the French Quarter and downtown areas of New Orleans. His last known address is in New Orleans East.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.