× Officer shoots at suspect during traffic stop in Roseland

ROSELAND, La. – An officer fired at least one shot at a suspect during a traffic stop on the North Shore yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Bennett Road just after 2:15 p.m. on October 30, according to the Louisiana State Police.

A Roseland Police Officer discharged his weapon during the stop, and the suspect got out of his vehicle and ran away on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect later turned himself in to LSP detectives at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Criminal charges may be filed after the investigation progresses further, according to the LSP.