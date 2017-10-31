Missing man told father he was traveling to N.O. for work

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing man who was traveling to New Orleans for work but hasn’t been seen or heard from in more than a month.

Thirty-five-year-old Cameron Radzanowski told his father that he was leaving Colorado to find work in New Orleans on September 28, according to the NOPD.

Radzanowski has not been seen or heard from since.

The NOPD believe he may be in the New Orleans area.

Radzanowski suffers from mental health conditions, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information or knows the location of Cameron Radzanowski is asked to contact Detective Alicia Pierre at aapierre@nola.gov or (504) 658-6732.