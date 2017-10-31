Mayor Landrieu signs pay raise plan for NOPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- NOPD officers will get a 10 percent pay increase and some supervisors will get even larger raises under a new pay plan signed today Mayor Mitch Landrieu and approved last week by the City Council.

NOPD Chief Michael Harrison said the plan is designed to attract more officers to the force.

There are four key elements to the new pay plan and job classification system, according to the city: