× Little Freddie King seriously injured while riding his bicycle

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans blues guitarist Little Freddie King was seriously injured after hitting a piece of debris while riding his bike last week.

King’s manager, Wacko Wade Wright, told News with a Twist that King suffered nerve damage to his spine and lost feeling in his hands.

He is hoping to make a full recovery and make it back to the stage soon.

Little Freddie King, who has played on the Twist stage a number of times, is 77 years old.

Here’s video of King performing on the Twist stage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video