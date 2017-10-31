Little Freddie King seriously injured while riding his bicycle
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans blues guitarist Little Freddie King was seriously injured after hitting a piece of debris while riding his bike last week.
King’s manager, Wacko Wade Wright, told News with a Twist that King suffered nerve damage to his spine and lost feeling in his hands.
He is hoping to make a full recovery and make it back to the stage soon.
Little Freddie King, who has played on the Twist stage a number of times, is 77 years old.
Here’s video of King performing on the Twist stage: