How Boo Fest in Covington thrills and supports kids

COVINGTON, LA -- ACCESS Louisiana's Boo Fest event brought a crowd of hundreds to the grounds surrounding Lakeview Regional Medical Center on Saturday. Boo Fest is becoming one of the area's most popular and beneficial Halloween events for kids.

ACCESS Louisiana uses the event to raise money for kids with all kinds of disabilities in the area. The group helps provide things like wheelchairs and handicap equipment for cars and vans.

Businesses participate by decorating cardboard haunted houses. But they can expand their entry to create a much larger haunted house. Each entry is categorized as either sweet or scary. Judges tour the grounds and rank each entry, and the winner takes home bragging rights until next year. This year, there were more than 60 entries.

The event is open to the public, for just a $2 admission fee, and allows kids to trick or treat at each of the haunted houses. There's also a costume contest for the kids. Each one is allowed to walk across the event's stage in front of a cheering crowd.

WGNO's Curt Sprang was one of this year's judges. It was Curt's third time to participate in the event.

Boo Fest also has all kinds of games and arts and crafts for kids. There's also face painting, photo booths, and a chili cook-off.

ACCESS Louisiana was formed in 2010. So far, it has provided about $100,000 in assistance for special needs kids and their families.

This was the 8th year for the Boo Fest. To get a better look at all the fun, click on the video button above.