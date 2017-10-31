Hitch a Halloween ride with Eddie Munster. In the Munsters’ TV car!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - No, your television did not just dial itself back to 1965.

This really is the car from the TV show sitcom The Munsters.

And in the driver's seat, that really is Eddie Munster, himself.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is taking a ride through the streets of New Orleans.

The car was in New Orleans as part of the New Orleans Wild Wheels Car Shows.

Dowling Productions, Lionel and Paul Dowling presented the Wild Wheels Car Show March 17-19, 2017 at the Mercedez-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Special guest star, Butch Patrick of The Munsters was in town along with the Munster coach, Dragula, his stingray bike and go cart from The Munsters.

Butch Patrick was born August 2, 1953 in Los Angeles.

He made his acting debut when he was just eight years old. That's when he starred with actor Eddie Albert, remember him from the TV show Green Acres, in the film The Two Bears.

He tested for the part of Eddie Munster.

As Butch remembers, "I went in and an hour later, I came out with the job."

He never really retired from the role although he lives in Florida. He lives in St. Pete Beach, Florida actually.

But he rolls around the country in a replica of the car from the show.

When you see Eddie Munster on the interstate beside you, you know you're driving, at least if not in the right direction, in the direction that's guaranteed to give you a real thrill and a real chill.