Harvey man asks for 'lawyer dog' during interrogation, La. Supreme Court says too 'ambiguous'

LOUISIANA — The Louisiana Supreme Court has declined to hear the case of a Harvey man who says his constitutional rights to a lawyer were violated when police continued to question him even after he asked for a “lawyer dog.”

The man, Warren Demesme, is behind bars in Orleans Parish, accused of first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13. He was arrested in October 2015 and faces mandatory life in prison if convicted.

During his second voluntary interrogation, he reportedly told officers that “if y’all think I did it, I know that I didn’t do it so why don’t you just give me a lawyer dog cause this is not what’s up.”

Demesme claims his rights were violated when police did not honor his request for a lawyer, but the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled against Demesme, according to The Hill: