× Hammond clerk accused of stealing over $20K in lottery tickets

HAMMOND, La. — A Hammond convenience store clerk was arrested Sunday for reportedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of Louisiana Lottery tickets.

According to a news release from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Charish Granier Watson generated $21,000 worth of lottery tickets for herself at the convenience store where she worked. She said she “only” cashed in about $3,000 worth of winnings.

She was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of felony theft.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit investigates various types of financial based crimes and is actively working numerous cases with the mission to reduce financial based crimes in Tangipahoa Parish.

Anyone with information on financial-based crimes is asked to report the information to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.