Halloween ‘Thriller’ Flash Mob in front of New Orleans City Hall

NEW ORLEANS -- It was a thrilling sight today at City Hall where the New Orleans Recreation Department (NORD) hosted the sixth annual Thriller Flash Mob.

The flash mob was led by Fit NOLA Dance Instructor Kenneth "Kynt" Bryan. The dance paid tribute to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, and his iconic 1983 video for the hit song, "Thriller." Several students from local schools participated in the dance.

Bryan said that this is a great way to celebrate Halloween in a New Orleans way!

In addition to the "Thriller Flash Mob," Singer John Boutte made an appearance to pay tribute to the great late music legend Fats Domino.