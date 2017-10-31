Georgia tops Alabama in first playoff ranking this season, LSU 19th
The College Football Playoff committee released its first rankings of the season, and while the top two teams weren’t a surprise, their order was.
The University of Georgia is the No. 1 ranked team in the country, according to the CFP committee, followed by Alabama at No. 2, Notre Dame at No. 3 and Clemson to round out the top four.
UGA’s two wins against Top 25 teams (No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 16 Mississippi State) compared to Alabama not having played a team currently ranked in the Top 25 may have led to the flip of the top two from the most other major polls. That will change when Alabama takes on No. 19 LSU this weekend.
Notre Dame and Clemson each have one loss but there’s a significant difference: Notre Dame lost to now ranked No. 1 UGA while Clemson was defeated by unranked Syracuse. Still, the playoff committee felt that Clemson deserved a spot in the top four this week.
The rest of the ranked teams:
No. 5 – Oklahoma
No. 6 – Ohio State
No. 7 – Penn. State
No. 8 – TCU
No.9 – Wisconsin
No. 10 – Miami (FL)
No. 11 – Oklahoma State
No. 12 – Washington
No. 13 – Virginia Tech
No. 14 – Auburn
No. 15 – Iowa State
No. 16 – Mississippi State
No. 17 – Southern California
No. 18 – Central Florida
No. 19 – LSU
No. 20 – North Carolina State
No. 21 – Stanford
No. 22 – Arizona
No. 23 – Memphis
No. 24 – Michigan State
No. 25 – Washington State