Georgia tops Alabama in first playoff ranking this season, LSU 19th

The College Football Playoff committee released its first rankings of the season, and while the top two teams weren’t a surprise, their order was.

The University of Georgia is the No. 1 ranked team in the country, according to the CFP committee, followed by Alabama at No. 2, Notre Dame at No. 3 and Clemson to round out the top four.

UGA’s two wins against Top 25 teams (No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 16 Mississippi State) compared to Alabama not having played a team currently ranked in the Top 25 may have led to the flip of the top two from the most other major polls. That will change when Alabama takes on No. 19 LSU this weekend.

Notre Dame and Clemson each have one loss but there’s a significant difference: Notre Dame lost to now ranked No. 1 UGA while Clemson was defeated by unranked Syracuse. Still, the playoff committee felt that Clemson deserved a spot in the top four this week.

The rest of the ranked teams:

No. 5 – Oklahoma

No. 6 – Ohio State

No. 7 – Penn. State

No. 8 – TCU

No.9 – Wisconsin

No. 10 – Miami (FL)

No. 11 – Oklahoma State

No. 12 – Washington

No. 13 – Virginia Tech

No. 14 – Auburn

No. 15 – Iowa State

No. 16 – Mississippi State

No. 17 – Southern California

No. 18 – Central Florida

No. 19 – LSU

No. 20 – North Carolina State

No. 21 – Stanford

No. 22 – Arizona

No. 23 – Memphis

No. 24 – Michigan State

No. 25 – Washington State