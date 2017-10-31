East BR deputies capture ‘Night King’ in time for Halloween

BATON ROUGE – Trick-or-treaters can feel safer tonight after the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office managed to catch the Night King.

The nefarious Game of Thrones character was captured without incident by four deputies on Halloween morning, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Two deputies were pictured slapping handcuffs on each of the Night King’s wrists while a third patted him down and a fourth deputy secured his dagger.

“The Night King won’t be leading any armies this Halloween,” according to the post. “EBRSO deputies are out making sure kids can safely trick-or-treat!”

To celebrate their arrest, the EBRSO will host a trick-or-treat event at the Elvin Street BREC Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Halloween night.

Residents of all ages can feel better that the Night King is safely off the streets of Baton Rouge.