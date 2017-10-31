× Cookin’ with Nino: Marinated Pork Scallopini

Marinated Pork Scallopini



Ingredients:

4 boneless pork chops

½ cup First Cold Pressed olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons rosemary finely chopped

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

kosher salt to taste

1 lemon juiced

1 cup white wine (Pinot Grigio)

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine the olive oil, garlic, rosemary, black pepper and pork. Mix until each piece of pork is covered on both sides. Cover with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator to marinate for 30 minutes. Warm a large skillet over medium high heat. Place pork chops into skillet and brown about 2-3 minutes on both sides. Remove cooked pork and set in a covered dish to retain heat and moisture. Add white wine and lemon juice and turn heat to high. Let the wine and lemon juice boil until reduced to a thick syrup about 5 minutes. Turn off heat and place pork into wine sauce.

*******

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.