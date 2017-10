Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Boo at the View

Celebrate Halloween at Clearview Mall (4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006) tonight from 5pm to 8pm! Boo at the View is a fun and free event for your family.

They have mall-wide trick-or-treating, face painters, balloon art, games, and a haunted house. A canned food item or a dollar donation is appreciated to enter the haunted house. All proceeds to to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Click here for more information about Boo at the View.