Anthony Davis and Demarcus Cousins against the underworld

TICKFAW, La— The New Orleans Pelicans taking on a few encounters from the grave!

The guys went to Tickfaw, Louisiana to face some creatures from the underworld at RISE Haunted House.

Anthony Davis didn’t know what he was up against, as you can see during most of the video he used his teammate Demarcus Cousins as a human shield.

Along with other team players, they walked through the dark haunted house where zombies were popping up everywhere.

They were even chased all the way out of the house!

As you can see the pels came out featherless and they were defeated on the court of the afterlife!

Here’s the video courtesy of New Orleans Pelicans Twitter @PelicansNBA.