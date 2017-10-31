19-year-old N.O. East woman reported missing

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing New Orleans East woman.

Nineteen-year-old Shanna Rodgers was last seen around 10 p.m. on October 30 in the 4600 block of Gabriel Drive, according to the NOPD.

Rodgers suffers from a number of mental disorders and had not been taking her medication.

She 5’3” tall with a bleached blonde hairstyle and was last seen wearing a burgundy floral shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shanna Rodgers should contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070 or 911.