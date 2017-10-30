× Would you eat it? Candy Corn Glazed Buffalo Wings

Where are all the candy corn fans at?

In honor of National Candy Corn Day, here is a special treat.

Amy from the food blog Oh Bite It, has whipped up something special: Candy Corn Glazed Buffalo Wings.

First, cook up some of your favorite buffalo wings.

Grab a bag of candy corn, a 1/4 cup water and melt it over a double boiler.

It’s going to take a long time, so stick with it, stirring constantly.

Once it is melted and your wings are done, pour that liquid goodness all over those buffalo wings.

The sweetness from the candy corn is the perfect glaze for some spicy wings.