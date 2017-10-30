× Texas police find body in the trunk of N.O. man’s car after road rage incident, high speed chase

KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX – Police in Texas made a grisly discovery after a road rage incident and high-speed chase involving a New Orleans man.

Thirty-three-year-old Freddie Gilbert informed a Kaufman County Sheriff’s Deputy that he had a body in the trunk of his car after crashing into the neutral ground on Interstate 20 just before noon on October 29.

Gilbert had fled the scene of an earlier road rage incident where he allegedly fired a handgun at a the four passengers of another car traveling down I-20, according to the KCSD.

No injuries were reported in the road rage incident.

When the Kaufman County deputy attempted to pull over Gilbert a short time after the shooting, Gilbert accelerated to speeds topping 105 mph in an attempt to evade capture.

Gilbert’s car was eventually disabled after he lost control and ran aground on the neutral ground.

Police found the body of a woman in the trunk of Gilbert’s car after his admission.

Details of the victim’s identity and the circumstances of her death are still under investigation and have not been released.

After Gilbert was arrested, two bags fell out of his body as he was undergoing a strip search while being processed.

One bag is thought to have contained marijuana, while the other contained a substance that appeared to be crack cocaine, according to the KCSD.

Gilbert is awaiting arraignment on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, and bringing prohibited substances into a correctional facility.