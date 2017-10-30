Sweet dreams come true for Girls Gone Vegan (November 1 is World Vegan Day)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A couple of California sisters showed up in New Orleans a few years ago. They had a sweet dream.

The dream leads to a daily deliver of vegan desserts.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood wants you to take a bite.

Wednesday, November 1 is World Vegan Day.

As for the sisters with the sweet dream, well, you've heard of Girls Gone Wild, well, these are Girls Gone Vegan.

They decided to start their dream as a business in New Orleans, a city with a rich culinary past, present and future.

And now, at least one course of the future, looks vegan.

If you'd like to take a bite, to find out where you can find the girls and their vegan menu, just click right here.

The girls say they've always loved baking. In fact, baking was not a chore, but a big social event for .

Back then, they were happy to lick the baking bowls. But the ingredients were different then. Not at all vegan.

They took all those classic recipes and made them vegan.

When they made the move from California to New Orleans, they realized they were not the only vegans with a sweet tooth in the Big Easy.

They make and bake everything in a kitchen that's 100% vegan and gluten free. One of the vegan sisters has a gluten free diet.

These days, they make and bake everything from bread and breakfast to cakes and cheesecakes to bars and brownies.