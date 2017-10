× Pup News: Meet Jenny

Meet Jenny! She’s an 8-year-old Jack Russell mix. Jenny was transferred to the Louisiana SPCA from Georgia because of Hurricane Irma and is the last of the group to be adopted. This little lady loves to play with toys and make new friends. Her adoption fee is $11 in November during the Aged to PAWfection senior pet adoption event!

Click here for more information about Jenny.

Click here for more information about the LA-SPCA.