NEW ORLEANS — Two people died Monday after they were shot in separate parts of the city.

The first fatal shooting happened in the 300 block of LeBoeuf Street in Algiers.

The second homicide was at the intersection of North Villere and Annette Streets in the Seventh Ward. The victim is a male.

NOPD has not released any additional information about either shooting. Check back for updates.